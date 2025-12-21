E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PTI leaders get jail terms in two more May 9 cases

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published
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LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday concluded jail trials in two more cases related to the May 9 riots, sentencing four senior PTI leaders to 10 years’ imprisonment each for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and torching a police vehicle in Gulberg.

Those convicted include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood ur Rashid and former senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

ATC-III Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict at Kot Lakhpat jail at around 8pm in the presence of the incarcerated accused.

In the Kalma Chowk case (FIR No. 1078/23) filed at the Nasirabad po­­lice station and the Gulb­erg case (FIR No. 1280/23), the court awarded 10-year prison terms to the four politicians in both cases.

In the Kalma Chowk case, 22 accused were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, while five were acquitted. In the Gulberg case, five accused, including the PTI leaders, were convicted, while 22 others were acquitted.

The judge noted that former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had not yet been indicted in either case and that his trial would proceed separately once the prosecution submitted a supplementary challan.

According to the prosecution, a total of 78 witnesses were examined in both cases.

In the Gulberg police vehicle burning case, the challan was filed against 33 accused, while four others were declared proclaimed offenders during the trial.

In the Kalma Chowk container-burning case, the prosecution filed a cha­­­llan against 36 accu­sed, while 12 others, including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Zubair Niazi and Mian Aslam Iqbal, were declared absconders.

The prosecutor argued that PTI leaders had instigated party workers to revolt and create public disorder. With these verdicts, decisions have now been announced in seven of the 14 cases of the May 9 riots registered in Lahore, including the attack on Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence.

Earlier, verdicts were announced in cases involving an attack on Shadman police station, violence at Sherpao Bridge, the burning of police vehicles near Rahat Bakery, the torching of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle near Jinnah House, and an attack on the entrance gate of the GOR-I Club Chowk.

Nationwide riots erupted on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan by the National Account­ability Bureau from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The party leaders and workers vandalised military installations and state-owned buildings during the riots.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

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