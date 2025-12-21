American strikes kill five IS fighters in Syria

• More than 70 targets hit across central Syria in massive operation

• Jordan’s air force says it took part in the US-led raids

DAMASCUS: The US military launched large-scale strikes on dozens of bases used by the militant Islamic State (IS) group in Syria on Saturday, killing at least five fighters in what President Donald Trump called “very serious retaliation” for a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.

US forces struck more than 70 targets in central and eastern Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery, the Central Command said. Jordan confirmed its air force also participated in the raids.

The operation was a response to a Dec 13 attack in the central Syrian town of Palmyra that killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter and wounded three other soldiers.

“We hit the IS thugs in Syria. It was very successful,” Trump said at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Friday night, calling it a “massive” blow.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Hum­an Rights, said the dead included the leader of a cell responsible for drones in the area.

According to Centcom, the United States “struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria”.

“The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known IS infrastructure and weapons sites,” the command said in a statement.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dubbed the mission “Operation Hawkeye Strike”.

“This is not the beginning of a war. It is a declaration of vengeance,” Mr Hegseth said. “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump added: “The United States was inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible.”

Jordan’s military said its air force joined the operation “to prevent extremist organisations from exploiting these areas as launching pads to threaten the security of Syria’s neighbours and the region”.

Washington has said a lone gunman carried out the attack in Palmyra on Dec 13. Syrian authorities described the perpetrator as a member of the Syrian security forces who was suspected of sympathising with the IS and was due to be fired for his “extremist Islamist ideas”.

The IS has not claimed the attack.

‘Intense bombardment’

A Syrian security source said the US strikes targeted IS cells in Syria’s vast Badia desert, including in Homs, Deir Ezzor and Raqa, and did not include ground operations.

“The bombardment was inte­nse” and lasted around five hours, an official said. “The targets were far from population centres.”

Syria’s foreign ministry said the country was committed to fighting IS and “ensuring that it has no safe havens on Syrian territory”.

Syria’s current government, led by former government opponents who toppled Bashar al Assad last year, has been cooperating with the US-led coalition against the militant Islamic State group.

The US personnel targeted in the Dec 13 attack were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the international mission to combat IS. About 1,000 US troops remain in Syria.

While the IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, it still maintains a presence, particularly in the country’s vast desert.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025