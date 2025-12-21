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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Integrated defence

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RAWALPINDI: Announcing that the Government was promoting the concept of an integrated system of defence in the country, Premier Bhutto said tonight [Dec 20] that there would be a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the near future. In his broadcast to the nation, he said that in the past four years more structural and institutional changes had taken place in Pakistan’s Armed Forces than in the entire history of the country. The Prime Minister said he could not speak about these changes in detail, but that he could say this: Our efforts in the sphere of defence are for defence and security of Pakistan. ... Mr Bhutto said the armed forces had received the closest attention of the Government during the past four years.

[As per a related report,] Premier Bhutto ... made a plea to the people to consume less tea. ... [H]e said Pakistan imports tea worth eight hundred million rupees every year. He said there had been a three-fold increase in the consumption of tea. … The amount it spends on drinking tea could … easily build a hydro-electric power station, or an irrigation dam or a large university.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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