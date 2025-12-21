From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Embassy in China

KARACHI: An official of the Foreign Office with a nucleus staff … is flying to Peking shortly to open Pakistan Embassy at the seat of the Central People’s Government of China. Pakistan and the Central People’s Government of China ... had agreed to exchange diplomatic missions early this year.

[According to a staff correspondent in Karachi,] an officiating Sub-Inspector of constables Police, two police head constables and three police constables were found guilty on charges of corruption and bribery and convicted ... during the last week. Mushtaq Ali, Sub-officiating Inspector of Police of Tharparker District was sentenced to seven years’ R.I. and a fine of Rs. 1,100. Head constable Khuda Baksh and Police Constable Allah Rakhio Allahditto, both of Tharparker district, were sentenced to 12 months and 3 months R.I. respectively.

Head Constable Sher Mohammad … of Sukkur District was sentenced to 18 months rigorous imprisonment and fine of Ra 1,000; Rithal Khan … Unarmed Constable of Larkana district got 3 months R.I. and was fined Rs 100 and Unarmed Police Constable Anwar Ali … of Hyderabad District was sentenced to … undergo R.I. for one month.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025