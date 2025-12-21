E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Nation is in need of credible journalism

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THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Gagging the media’ (Dec 14). The ban by the federal government on advertising in Dawn by any government entity for the last 13 months has now been expanded to include similar bans in all Dawn units. This ban is reprehensible.

The ban crudely attempts to coerce the independence of Dawn, which is candid and critical where an official policy or act requires such assessment — but is always constructive because better alternatives are also identified. What makes the ban outrageous is that it is imposed by a government that claims elected legitimacy while also, to its credit — or perhaps discredit — acknowledging its hybrid nature, implicitly accepting the undue, pervasive influence of the military in non-military domains. The ban demeans both civil and hybrid features of the regime.

For the record, in none of the three governments in which this writer served in federal cabinets, including twice being in charge of the Information Ministry — with one being military-led — was any ban placed on government advertising in Dawn despite sometimes facing unfair criticism.

Though one writes for Dawn whenever invited to do so, one also sometimes strongly disagrees with some of its content or the way it covers, or does not cover, certain subjects or events. Yet, never has one sought, or should seek, to abuse power if one wields it, or use underhand tactics as payback because such regressive acts are inherently unjust, and eventually backfire.

Professional bodies have demanded immediate cessation of this discrimination, and civil society forums should also express their condemnation. The nation and the world at large direly need media like the Dawn group to remain steadfast and continue to provide journalism of quality and credibility while continuing to receive its fair share of state-controlled advertising.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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