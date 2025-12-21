E-Paper | July 08, 2026

A good-for-nothing American carrot

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THIS is with reference to the report ‘US package to modernise F-16 fleet till 2040, say analysts’ (Dec 14), according to which, the United States has offered a $686 million defence deal to modernise the aging F-16 fleet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The package is spread over 15 years, from 2025 to 2040. In today’s rapidly changing world of electronics, will these upgraded components in F-16s remain ‘modern’ in 2040?

Pakistan’s past experience of an F-16 deal is still fresh in minds. The Indians are also licking their wounds after the deal for purchase of GE F404/F414 jet engines. Surprisingly, the Indians did not learn any lesson from Pakistan’s follies. It is common knowledge that the US always uses such deals as a ‘leverage point’. The said report also quoted Michael Kugelman, a South Asia specialist, as saying that “the optics of the deal might suggest leverage” and that it could serve as “a pressure point in US-India trade and defence negotiations”. It is quite obvious that this deal is bound to US-India defence and trade deals. In such an eventuality, Pakistan may well again be left high and dry.

Last but not least, the report also talked of a letter by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency sent to the Congress regarding the package, which leaves nothing hidden in saying that the package “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States”.

So, with these refurbished F-16s, and with the interoperability acquired with the US and its partner forces, Pakistan will have to enter into another proxy war to achieve US foreign policy and national security objectives, but these ‘refurbished’ F-16 aircraft will be closely monitored, lest they cross Pakistan’s eastern border.

Abid Mahmud Ansari
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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