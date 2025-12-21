Undue KE shutdowns

K-ELECTRIC (KE) seems to be obsessed with ‘maintenance’ and frequently carries out shutdowns in many areas. Unfortu-nately, it has still not developed a system that allows it to switch off electricity only in the specific sections where work is required. Instead, it shuts down supply to entire localities even when the maintenance operation happens to be limited to a small segment.

Although KE usually announces a power shutdown from 9am to 6pm, it almost never completes the work within this timeframe. In many cases, electricity is restored as late as 8pm or even 10pm, with power outages lasting up to 12 continuous hours. Routine maintenance does not require this much time. The real issue is unprofessional working patterns and mismanagement.

Work rarely begins at the announced time; instead of starting at 9am, teams often begin at 11am or even later. The process involves multiple teams with extremely poor coordination and little to no oversight.

Typically, one team is responsible for switching off the power. Once the first maintenance team completes its task, it reports to the next team, which often arrives a couple of hours later. Even after this team finishes work, workers take time communicating to the team responsible for restoring power supply. At times, the supply is not restored even after completion, and the teams return to the site again.

Such delays and inefficiencies clearly reflect mismanagement. The authorities should take notice of these practices and ensure timely execution. Maintenance shutdowns should not exceed six hours.

Dr Zaid Ahmed Pirzada

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025