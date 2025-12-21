Critical elements

THE world has rightly condemned the recent killings at the Bondi Beach in Australia, but there are issues that either remain hidden or on which the world community chooses to be insensitive. For instance, hate crimes and violence against Muslims living in Australia have doubled since the genocide in Palestine by Israel.

According to an independent report by Sydney-based Islamophobia Register Australia, there has been 250 per cent increase in reported online anti-Muslim violence and 150pc hike in offline incidents.

These attacks in Australia were in the form of property damage, physical assaults, especially on hijab-clad women, arson, hate mail and online threats. Many abuses have not been reported, for Muslims are aware that the Australian government would not take any action in tackling hate crimes.

The Bondi Beach attack, intentionally or otherwise, would give the government a reason to order a crackdown on free speech. It is to silence those Australians who have held rallies across Australia, demanding their government to end its involvement in the genocide taking place in Palestine.

Angabeen Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025