Arms licence fee

ABOUT 40 years ago, I happened to get an arms licence for a locally-made revolver. The martial law government of the time cancelled all licences, but exempted mine as I was in government service. This licence was later computerised (10010004767101, 3524552438 NPB).

As such, I have been paying the licence fee since, including the two-year fee of Rs2,320 for 2024-25. I am a poor pensioner and have been living on pension since 2009. I no longer can afford to pay the licence fee.

I approached the Rawalpindi district administration for cancelling my antique arms licence. But, unfortunately, it was to no avail. The government should cancel my arms licence immediately and also simplify the procedure for handing over the weapon to the relevant authorities.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025