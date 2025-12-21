E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SOCIAL MEDIA BAN

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SOCIAL MEDIA BAN: The recent decision by the Australian government to impose a strict ban on social media use for children aged less than 16 years is a commendable step that reflects a far-sighted approach towards safeguarding the wellbeing of the younger generation. At a time when excessive online exposure is becoming a growing concern, such measures deserve global appreciation. This move is likely to significantly reduce anxiety and mental stress among children, while also encouraging the development of creative and independent thinking. It is hoped that this initiative will serve as a model for nations worldwide.

Muhammad Faizan Ali
Karachi

CLIFTON ROADS: The Park Lane in Clifton Block 5 of Karachi is in a state of extreme disrepair for a long time. This deterioration appears to be the result of negligence following the excavation for gas pipelines. The road was dug up and then quickly covered with debris rather than being properly restored. I understand that this is a widespread issue, and while one letter may seem inconsquential, I hope it contributes to the collective voice demanding due accountability.

Sana Shah
Karachi

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: Currently working as a house officer at the tertiary care Nishtar Hospital in Multan, I have seen a sharp and significant decrease in the number of people reporting with road traffic accident (RTA) injuries. This decrease has coincided with the recent steps taken regarding traffic violations.

Dr Kaleem Talpur
Multan

VIP CULTURE: Every time a VIP or political leader goes somewhere, the roads are blocked for hours. People get stuck in traffic and reach work or home late. The public has to suffer often. Even ambulances are seen stuck in such situations. Just imagine how painful it is for the patients and their caregivers. How can people respect a system that does not respect even human life?

Ahad Jasra
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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