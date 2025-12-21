E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Donovan named as new head of US forces in Latin America

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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has nominated a new head of US forces in Latin America, according to a statement on Friday, after an admiral stepped down from the role early.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced in the statement that Trump had appointed General Francis L Donovan to head the US Southern Command, a role that oversees the major US military buildup taking place in the Caribbean.

The appointment of Donovan, currently the vice commander of the Pentagon’s Special Operations Command, would need to be confirmed by the Senate before he can take up the position.

The previous Southern Command head Admiral Alvin Holsey announced in mid-October that he would leave his position, and had reportedly expressed concerns about US strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats.

Holsey officially stepped down from the role this month, only one year into his tenure, and neither he nor Hegseth have publicly provided a reason for his early departure.

The United States has amassed a huge flotilla of warships in the Caribbean as part of what Washington bills as counter-narcotics efforts, and has since September carried out strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels that have left more than 100 dead.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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