Lula asks EU to show ‘courage’, sign trade deal

FOZ IGUAU: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday urged the European Union to show “courage” and sign a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc.

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay had hoped they would on Saturday finally seal a deal with the EU to create the world’s largest free trade zone, as did EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen and most of the bloc’s member states.

However, the deal met with fierce opposition from farmers, notably in France and Italy, and has now been postponed to January.

“Without political will and courage on the part of leaders, it will not be possible to conclude negotiations that have dragged on for 26 years,” Lula said in his opening speech at the Mercosur summit. “We have in our hands the opportunity to send the world an important message in defense of multilateralism, and to reinforce our strategic position in a global environment that is more and more competitive,” Lula told attendees. “But, unfortunately, Europe has not yet made its decision.”

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025