Author dropped by publisher after harassment allegations

LONDON: David Walliams, a bestselling British children’s author, was dropped by HarperCollins UK on Friday after the Daily Telegraph reported the publisher had investigated claims he had harassed some of its junior female employees.

A spokesperson for Walliams, who has sold more than 60 million books translated into 55 languages, told the BBC he strongly denied behaving inappropriately and that HarperCollins had never informed him of the allegations.

The Daily Telegraph, citing sources, said that, following the publisher’s investigation, some junior staff were kept away from Walliams. The newspaper reported that one of the women who had raised concerns about the 54-year-old had been given a five-figure payoff by HarperCollins and left the company.

“After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision,” the publisher said in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.

It added that it takes employee well-being “extre­mely seriously” and had a process in place to report and investigate concerns. It said it would not comment on internal matters to respect individuals’ privacy.

A spokesperson for Walliams told the BBC that he had not been party to any investigation or been “given any opportunity to answer questions”.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025