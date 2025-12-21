E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Baloch rights activist Abdul Qadeer Baloch passes away

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: Baloch rights activist and vice chairman of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Abdul Qadeer Baloch passed away on Saturday in a Quetta hospital after a prolonged illness.

The death was confirmed by the VBMP. Its chairman, Nasrullah Baloch, said the activist, popularly known as Mama Qadeer, had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Quetta for the past two months. His funeral was planned for Sunday (today).

Mr Qadeer dedicated his life to human rights advocacy after his son, Jalil Reiki, was kidnapped and killed in 2011. The tragedy galvanised his efforts, and in 2013, he gained international attention by leading a long march on foot from Quetta to Islamabad to highlight the plight of families whose relatives have been subject to enforced disappearances.

For years, he was a persistent presence at a VBMP protest camp on Quetta’s Adalat Road, a symbol of the struggle for the missing.

Tributes poured in from rights organisations and politicians. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement, “His legacy will endure in the countless families he stood beside”.

Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal hailed him as a “symbol of resistance against state oppression, enforced disappearances and injustice”.

“Despite immense personal loss and relentless hardship, he never abandoned the families of the disappeared or his demand for truth and accountability,” Mr Mengal said.

Former senator Afras­iab Khattak said Mr Qadeer “epitomised” the struggle for the recovery of all missing persons and would be remembered for his “fearless and valiant struggle”.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Islamic banking
Updated 06 Jul, 2026

Islamic banking

THE roadmap for eliminating riba from Pakistan’s financial system from 2028 offers some clarity on how the...
Prison reforms
06 Jul, 2026

Prison reforms

IF nothing else, it was good to see the four provincial chief executives sharing a common platform. The chief...
Preserving Taxila
06 Jul, 2026

Preserving Taxila

TAXILA is far more than a collection of ancient ruins. It is one of South Asia’s greatest archaeological ...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe