E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Maaz continues red-hot form with second ton

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Maaz Sada­qat struck a commanding unbeaten century as Oil and Gas Development Co­­mpany Limited (OGDCL) cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Ghani Glass in the President’s Cup at the Karachi City Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target, OGDCL made light work of the task as openers Maaz and Imam-ul-Haq put on an unbroken 182-run stand to seal the win in just 23.2 overs. Maaz remained unbeaten on 107 off 70 balls, laced with 15 fours and three sixes, while Imam chipped in with an assured 73 not out from 70 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes.

It was Maaz’s second century of the tournament, earning him the player-of-the-match award.

Earlier, Ghani Glass were bundled out for 181 in 42.5 overs after opting to bat first. Tayyab Tahir was the top-sco­rer with a 56-ball 36, which included two fours and a six.

Mohammad Amir Khan led the OGDCL bowling ef­­fort with four wickets, as regular strikes prevented Ghani Glass from building momentum.

In the other fixture of the day at the UBL Sports Complex, Pakistan Television registered a 47-run victory over State Bank of Pakistan.

Mohammad Suleman anchored PTV’s innings with an unbeaten 113 off 109 balls, featuring nine fours and five sixes, to guide his side to 277 for nine.

In reply, State Bank were dismissed for 230, despite Hasan Raza’s 50.

Mohammad Mohsin claimed four wickets, while Jahandad Khan picked up two to dismantle the State Bank batting line-up. Suleman was adjudged player of the match for his all-round impact.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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