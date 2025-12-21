Dortmund beat Gladbach to close in on Bayern

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund squandered many chances but eased past Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take over second place in the standings and move to within six points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Niko Kovac’s team had more than 70% possession when Julian Brandt volleyed in a Niklas Suele cross at the far post to put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute.

Serhou Guirassy headed in but his 54th minute effort was offside and Karim Adeyemi came close when his deflected effort forced keeper Moritz Nicolas to tip it over the bar a little later.

Adeyemi’s substitution on the hour mark led to the Germany international walking off in frustration and attempting to go straight into the changing rooms before being held back by sports director Sebastian Kehl. He then returned to the bench.

Substitute Maximilian Beier should have scored a second goal when he had only Nicolas to beat in the 88th but the keeper stood his ground to deny him. The Dortmund forward made amends in stoppage time to make it 2-0.

The Ruhr valley club are second on 32 points, with Bay­ern, on 38, in action at Heid­e­nheim on Sunday. Third-pla­ced RB Leipzig, on 29, were facing Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday’s late game.

VfB Stuttgart were held to a goalless draw at home by Hoffenheim on Saturday, missing a chance to end the calendar year in the top four.

The stalemate means this year’s surprise packages Hoffenheim, who only just beat relegation last season, stay fourth, with Stuttgart a point behind in sixth although Leverkusen can move into the top four by avoiding defeat at Leipzig.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s struggles continued with a 1-1 draw away against Hamburg SV. Top-four fixtures last season, Frankfurt sit seventh.

A stoppage-time goal from Andras Schaefer took Union Berlin to a 1-0 win away against 10-man Cologne, helping the eighth-placed side keep pace with the European spots.

Elsewhere, Freiburg came from behind twice to beat VfL Wolfsburg 4-3, despite home striker Dzenan Pejcinovic scoring a hat-trick, while Augsburg and Werder Bremen played out a scoreless draw.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025