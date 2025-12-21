E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Gill dropped, Kishan back for India’s T20 World Cup title defence

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MUMBAI: India’s Test and one-day captain Shubman Gill could not find a place in their 15-member squad for next year’s home Twen­­ty20 World Cup after a prolonged form slump, but stumper-batter Ishan Kishan returned to the side on Saturday.

Opener Gill has gone 18 innings in T20 Internationals without a 50 and missed Friday’s match against South Africa with a foot injury. The 26-year-old has scored only 291 runs in his past 15 matches in the game’s shortest format at an average of 24.25.

“Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has impressed in limited opportunities and made a breezy 37 as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner in the 30-run win over the South Africans in Ahmedabad.

“It’s more to do with the combination that we want to play, or what the team management is comfortable with playing,” Agarkar said. “We felt the keeper at the top at this point gives us a lot more solidity than anywhere else in the team to play different combinations. There are only 15 that we could have picked. Someone has to miss out. It’s him. It’s not because he’s not a good player.”

However, batter Suryakumar Yadav was retained as captain despite similar concerns over his form. A T20 specialist, Suryakumar has managed just 244 runs across his last 22 innings in the format, without a single fifty. “We have full faith in our captain to deliver during the World Cup,” Agarkar said.

Suryakumar acknowledged that his “rough patch” had been going on for too long. “I know what to do. I have time to fix it. We will definitely see Surya the batter,” the captain said.

All-rounder Axar Patel was named as Suryakumar’s deputy.

Kishan was recalled after he led Jharkhand’s successful campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a hundred in Friday’s final against Haryana. Kishan last played for India in 2023.

The same team will also play five home T20Is against New Zealand from January 21, the last round of international matches before the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India’s pace attack that also contains left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Varun Chakaravarthy will spearhead the spin department, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India will also expect Hardik Pandya, their premier seam-bowling all-rounder, to play a crucial role in their title defence in the tournament to be played from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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