Australia four wickets from Ashes glory as England cling on

ADELAIDE: England batter Harry Brook is cleaned up by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon during the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.—AFP

ADELAIDE: An unrelenting Australia were four wickets from retaining the Ashes at close of play in the third Test on Saturday as England clung to the dying hope that they could chase a record 435 to save the series.

England clawed their way to 207-6 to take it to a fifth day in Adelaide, still 228 runs short of victory and having played no small part in their predicament through batting misadventure as they lost big guns Zak Crawley (85), Joe Root (39), Harry Brook (30), and Ben Stokes (5) in the final session

Jamie Smith, on two, and Will Jacks, on 11, were left to try to salvage something from the wreckage of another demolition day for the tourists after Pat Cummins skittled England’s top order and Nathan Lyon spun out their soft underbelly.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who made a century in the first innings, had another good day with his quick hands stumping Crawley off Lyon.

“I just thought Nathan was bowling really well and to continuing putting lots of energy on the ball,” said Carey. “He toiled away all day and finally got some reward. There’s enough in the pitch. We saw that, and finally he picked up a couple of late wickets.”

Carey expected England to fight till the bitter end on Sunday and said he was still not thinking about winning the Ashes.

“We’ll reflect on today and come up with plans for tomorrow. We know these guys are quality players right to the end, and we want to keep working hard and probably not look too far ahead.”

With holders Australia 2-0 up in the five-Test series after eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane, they need only draw the match to retain the urn.

But there is little prospect of a rousing comeback win from an England squad that have failed to live up to expectations.

“Obviously very disappointing. Uphill battle from here,” England opener Crawley told reporters. “We came here to win the Ashes and we’re staring down the barrel now .... It’s been tough, they’re a very, very good side.... Obviously we’ve been slightly short of our best but credit to them.”

With attendance over the first four days swelling to more than 200,000 — a record for the Adelaide Oval which has been hosting Tests since 1884 — England face a daunting task.

No team has ever chased down more than 316 at the venue, while the biggest successful run chase in Test history was 418 by the West Indies against Australia at St. Johns in 2003.

Questions have been asked of England’s preparations, selections and batting approach, and there were plenty more teachable moments from Saturday’s play.

Their batters seemed determined to squander the rare periods when they could reasonably be judged to be on top of the Australian attack.

They needed at least one, and preferably two, to stand up like Travis Head who put on 170, nearly half Australia’s second-innings total of 349, to effectively bat England out of the game.

Instead, they were prey for Australia skipper Cummins, who took three top-order wickets and extracted gold from a still-firm pitch that proved unyielding, initially, for others.

In his first Test since July, coming off a back injury, Cummins became the second test captain to take 150 wickets, joining Pakistan’s Imran Khan (187).

England’s Ben Duckett was first to go, taking a half-hearted push at a nagging ball and sending an edge flying chest-high to Marnus Labuschagne in the slips.

The shot was neither Bazball aggression nor stout defence, something meekly in between.

Number three Ollie Pope fell for 17 in a similar vein, nicking off to the slips with a more hard-handed prod and watching in disbelief as Labuschagne dived forward to take a one-hander just above the grass.

Labuschagne raced around the wicket in open-mouthed celebration, and England were 31 for two.

Another collapse beckoned but Crawley and Root dug in until just after tea.

Root was lucky not to be dismissed lbw when he failed to play a shot at the part-time spin of Head, only to be caught-behind off Cummins moments later, playing at a ball he should have left.

It was Cummins’ 13th dismissal of England’s master batter, the most by any bowler.

Root slapped his bat in frustration but his was a misdemeanour compared to the batting crime committed by Brook, who was bowled by Lyon with a botched reverse sweep.

Lyon followed up by bowling captain Stokes for five with a ball that pitched, straightened and crashed into middle and off-stump.

The collapse gathered pace as Crawley lumbered forward at Lyon, misjudged the flight and was gleefully stumped by the clinical Carey.

He had batted well for his 85 to that point but his wicket came as the pressure rose, leaving England needing a miracle from Jacks and Smith. Each has struggled for runs when their team has been crying out for them.

Australia resumed at 271-4 with Head on 142 and Carey 52 and they feasted early on some mediocre bowling.

Stokes didn’t turn over his arm on Friday with assistant coach Jeetan Patel saying he was “knackered” after a stoic 83 with the bat.

The England captain opened the attack on Saturday but Head quickly got to work and reached his 150 with a boundary through backward point, earning a standing ovation from his home fans.

Targeting a maiden double-century, Head pulled a short ball from Josh Tongue with Crawley in the deep doing well to get underneath it in glaring sun.

Carey was taken at slip by Brook off Stokes, with Josh Inglis (10) following, caught behind by Smith off Tongue.

The tail folded quickly with Tongue taking 4-70 and Bryson Carse 3-80.

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA (1st Innings) 371 (A. Carey 106, U. Khawaja 82, M. Starc 54; J. Archer 5-53)

ENGLAND (1st Innings) 286 (B. Stokes 83, J. Archer 51; S. Boland 3-45, P. Cummins 3-69)

AUSTRALIA (2nd Innings, overnight

271-4)

T. Head c Crawley b Tongue170

J. Weatherald lbw Carse1

M. Labuschagne c Brook b Tongue13

U. Khawaja c Smith b Jacks40

C. Green c Brook b Tongue7

A. Carey c Brook b Stokes72

J. Inglis c Smith b Tongue10

P. Cummins c Brook b Carse6

M. Starc not out7

N. Lyon lbw Carse0

S. Boland c & b Archer1

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-10, NB-5, W-3)22

TOTAL (all out, 84.4 overs)349

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-8 (Weatherald), 2-53 (Labuschagne), 3-139 (Khawaja), 4-149 (Green), 5-311 (Head), 6-329 (Carey), 7-335 (Inglis), 8-344 (Cummins), 9-344 (Lyon)

BOWLING: Archer 12.4-2-20-1 (2nb); Carse 20-1-80-3 (1nb); Tongue 18-0-70-4 (2w, 2nb); Jacks 19-0-107-1; Root 8-0-32-0; Stokes 7-0-26-1 (1w)

ENGLAND (2nd Innings):

Z. Crawley st Carey b Lyon85

B. Duckett c Labuschagne b Cummins4

O. Pope c Labuschagne b Cummins17

J. Root c Carey b Cummins39

H. Brook b Lyon30

B. Stokes b Lyon5

J. Smith not out2

W. Jacks not out11

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-7, NB-2, W-1)14

TOTAL (for six wickets, 63 overs)207

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-4 (Duckett), 2-31 (Pope), 3-109 (Root), 4-177 (Brook), 5-189 (Stokes), 6-194 (Crawley)

STILL TO BAT: B. Carse, J. Archer, J. Tongue

BOWLING: Starc 10-3-35-0 (1w); Cummins 10-3-24-3 (2nb); Boland 12-3-23-0; Lyon 18-3-64-3; Green 3-0-16-0; Head 10-3-34-0

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025