E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two bikers run over, killed by trailers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Two young motorcyclists were killed in as many accidents involving trailers in different parts of the city on Saturday.

In the Mauripur area, a fast-moving trailer hit a motorcycle and ran over two teenagers, Matiullah and Salih Mohammed. They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where Matiullah died.

The police claimed to have arrested the driver responsible for the fatal accident and seized the heavy vehicle.

In another incident, another motorcyclist was killed when a trailer hit him on the main Superhighway near Toll Plaza.

Gadap City SHO Sarfraz Jatoi confirmed the incident and said the biker suffered serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital on Superhighway where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed to have arrested a deportee at the airport.

Immigration officials detained Faisal Husain upon his arrival from Malaysia. He belonged to Sialkot.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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