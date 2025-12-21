Young man shot dead over ‘honour’

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead in a so-called honour killing incident in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday, police said.

East SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh told Dawn that the victim, Fayaz Ayaz, 30, was gunned down by the suspect, Shehbaz, near Al-Safa Marriage Hall in Block-16.

Police rushed to the scene, arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The senior officer said that initial investigations revealed both the victim and the suspect originally hailed from the same area in South Punjab.

He added that the alleged killer suspected his wife of having illicit relations with the victim, and the murder appeared to be a result of those suspicions. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Man gunned down in New Karchi

A man was shot dead in New Karachi on Saturday morning, according to police.

They said that Shakeel Nawaz, 45, was passing through Sector-D-11 when three assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire at him and rode away.

He sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in a rickshaw where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police ruled out the possibility of a robbery bid and suspected some personal enmity as a likely motive for the killing.

The victim originally hailed from Khanpur in Punjab.

New Karachi SHO Mohammed Saud told Dawn that the police registered a murder case against unknown persons on the complaint of victim’s brother Shafiq Ahmed.

He said the complainant told the police that they had old enmity in their native place in district Rahim Yar Khan.

His family took the body to their hometown for burial.

171 extortion cases registered in 2025: SIU

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police released its annual report on extortion on Saturday and stated that a total of 171 cases have been registered so far in 2025.

A statement said that during investigations, only 75 cases were found to be genuine extortion incidents, while the remaining 96 were linked to monetary disputes, plot-related issues, personal enmity and other similar conflicts.

Out of the 75 genuine cases, 71 were traced, reflecting a detection ratio of 95 per cent, added the SIU statement.

A total of 128 suspects were arrested in extortion cases, while six others were killed in police encounters.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025