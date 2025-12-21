Police claim killing four ‘dacoits’

SUKKUR: Four suspected dacoits were gunned down during the ongoing operation against gangs in the riverine areas along Sindh-Punjab border, police claimed on Saturday.

Sukkur DIG retired Captain Faisal Abdullah Chachar told the media that the ‘breakthrough’ was achieved on Friday night, the fifth consecutive day of the joint police-Rangers operation in these areas.

He identified the killed suspects as Zafri Jhabeel, Ghani Gopang, Zafar Umrani and Bahadur Umrani.

According to the Sukkur police, the Punjab government had fixed a bounty of Rs5 million on Zafri Jhabeel, Ghani Gopang and Zafar Umrani after declaring them most wanted hardened criminals.

Several hideouts and safe heavens of dacoit gangs were destroyed, they said.

During the search of some hideouts, the DIG said, three kidnap victims were found and rescued.

Several sophisticated weapons and their ammunition were also found and taken into custody. He said two women present in one such hideout were detained. He stated that Mai Pathani is mother of notorious dacoits, Challo and Jamil Bakhrani, and Sheena Khatoon is their niece.

The rescued kidnap victims were identified as Umar Tahir, Tariq Rashid and Shahid Ali. They were taken away at gunpoint in Sadiqabad, Punjab, on Dec 13, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025