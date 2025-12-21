THE GRAPEVINE

Chal Bey!

The music-based reality show Pakistan Idol is undoubtedly doing well. However, recently, a new idea circulated on social media among viewers of the show: the judges, particularly Fawad Khan, should be eliminated by the super-talented participants. Consequently, a video of Fawad Khan has been making the rounds, in which he rejects the idea by saying “chal bey!” [get lost!]. Of course, it seems that people have forgotten Khan’s long-time involvement with the band EP, which was extremely popular in the noughties. However, Fawad K was magnanimous enough to add, “I love all my supporters — I even love those who criticise me. My love is equal for both, though perhaps it is a little more for those who love me.”

Mawra’s Promise

Actress Mawra Hocane clearly has a sound head on her young shoulders. The actor has repeatedly stated that she prioritises taking on dramas that empower women. “I can only pray and hope to get good scripts and the ability to make the right choice,” she said on Instagram. “I’m sure I’ll make mistakes, I’m sure every drama won’t be Jama Taqseem or Jafaa or Nauroz, but I’ll try… The only thing I’ll never do is a project that’s detrimental to society or a gender or class.” She also stated that she feels grateful when women walk up to her and tell her that watching her plays has enabled them to solve some of the problems they face. This must be heartening to hear! Mawra H, keep at it. After all, as plenty of Bollywood movies have told us, “Ek aurat hi doosri aurat ke dard ko samajh sakti hai. [Only a woman can understand another woman’s pain.]”

Officially An Item

Although it wasn’t official yet, it is now: American pop star Katy Perry — who went to the edge of space in January and then split with her fiance Orlando Bloom — and the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau — who split with his wife in 2023 and was replaced as premier this April — are an item. Rumours about the couple had been circulating for a while, especially after the latter was seen at the former’s concert. But last week, such speculations were laid to rest when Katy P posted a picture of her and Justin T from Japan in a cosy moment with the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more.” Katy P, we totally get the ‘more’ part.

There Will Be Bad Blood

Some people consider There Will Be Blood (2007) the finest movie so far of the 21st century. However, director and actor Quentin Tarantino claims that it can’t rank higher than No. 5. The reason he cited for this is actor Paul Dano’s performance in the film. “There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being No 1 or 2 if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it… Paul Dano,” said Tarantino on a podcast, all the while using a bunch of expletives (that we cannot publish) to describe the actor and his performance. In response, a fan of Daniel Day-Lewis (the star of the aforementioned film, for which he won his second Oscar) wrote on an Instagram page, which people initially thought belonged to the actor: “Paul Dano is one of the best and most talented actors of his generation.” Later, Daniel DL’s reps clarified that the page wasn’t the actor’s official account but stated that the actor endorsed the post’s sentiments. Whatever your view on this, there has to be consensus that Quentin T really shouldn’t be talking about anyone else’s bad acting.

Salman Khan Kicks Off Kick 2

The Salman Khan-starrer Kick, released in 2014, was a mega box-office hit. Since then, the actor’s successful movies have been sporadic at best. Perhaps this is why he has announced a sequel to the film. Kick 2’s script is in development and filming may start next year. We think it’s a smart move on Salman K’s part, although we can’t help but think he’s doing it because of the flick’s title. You know, to kick the behinds of the likes of Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Dabangg (2010) and with whom Salman K has had a long-running feud because Abhinav K refused to direct the sequel of Dabangg after saying he felt that the actor’s family had taken too much credit for the original’ssuccess.

A Reiner Tragedy

Rob Reiner, the actor who rose to fame in the sitcom All In The Family and the director who made critically and commercially acclaimed films such as When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men died tragically on December 14. He was 78. He and his photographer wife Michele Singer were found stabbed to death in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Their 32-year-old son Nick, who has had a history of substance abuse, has been charged with the double murder. Of course, no tragedy can avoid Donald Trump trying to make it all about himself. In widely criticised remarks, the US president claimed the deaths were because of Rob R’s antipathy to him. At least the Reiners do not have to hear Trump anymore.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 21st, 2025