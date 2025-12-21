THE WEEK THAT WAS

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu | ARY, Fri-Sat 8.00pm

After wallowing in an obsessed-lover storyline, this drama, which continues to haunt our screens, attempts to redeem its hero by having him take a few steps back.

After another terrible confrontation, Kamyar (Bilal Abbas) reflects on his obsession with Ayra (Hania Aamir) and begins to understand that love is about respect and consent. He stops stalking her and starts focusing on his own life, character and career. Since this drama is airing on ARY and has been scripted by Radain Shah, it is no surprise that he meets with immediate success and even manages to bust a corrupt workers’ union in the process. Ayra feels guilty, and the new, restrained and improved Kamyar finally manages to make a place in her heart while Fariha (Vardah Aziz) continues to obsess over Kamyar. At the same time, we get a new character to hate: Khawar (Ali Rehman Khan), the American-Pakistani who, too, will not take no for an answer. Again, Ayra is adamant about her refusal and, again, no one is listening.

Musaddiq Malek’s direction and Abbas are the real stars of this drama, as they make it watchable. Aamir may not be the best actress in every scene, but she has the intangible power of ‘cuteness’ that endears her to audiences.

Neeli Kothi | Hum TV, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Zara (Anmol Baloch) and Tara (Sabeena Syed) are struggling after losing their parents, even though their nana [maternal grandfather] Akbar Ali (Usman Peerzada) is wealthy.

Akbar’s late wife was a proud woman who took their children and left him in a fit of anger, leaving her inheritance — the eponymous neeli kothi [blue mansion] — at his disposal. As times become tougher, the poor girls turn to their estranged grandfather for support. Meanwhile, Akbar remarried and adopted a boy, Zaid (Talha Chahour). Despite occasional feelings of not belonging, Zaid is much-loved, educated, and proud enough to turn down any inheritance.

This is a light yet serious drama, framed in a confusingly romcom style. Surprisingly, director Anjum Shehzad has not pushed either lead to tone down the glamour quotient, giving the show an unrealistic vibe. The dialogues are not particularly deep and feel like one-liners at times, making the drama’s flow jerky. Apart from that, this is easy, family entertainment that might take a few episodes to catch on.

Sanwal Yaar Piya | Geo TV, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

The truth about Piya’s (Durr-e-Fishan Saleem) mother’s tragic death has been revealed, and her father, Aslam (Ali Tahir), reluctantly agrees to face the past that he had tried so hard to erase.

However, Seth Daud (Yasir Hussain) is still brazenly denying his evil actions, and his son Aliyar (Feroze Khan) is naïve enough to believe him. Piya wants to register an FIR, but with all the police and judicial connections Seth Daud has, she is unable to do so. Piya now has an even bigger target on her back, as Seth Daud seeks to remove the obstacle standing between him and his much-loved son. The wild card in the mix is Sanwal (Ahmed Ali Akbar), who loves Piya but works for Seth Daud. Only he knows how to protect Piya and the gang boss-turned-real estate tycoon’s weaknesses.

This show has decent ratings, but hasn’t become the craze the makers hoped for, due to weak direction and a lack of chemistry between the leads.

What To Watch Out For (or not)

Mitti Dey Baway | Green Entertainment, Coming soon

After much speculation, shooting has begun for Green TV’s mega project, Mitti Dey Baway, written by Faiza Iftikhar and featuring superstars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 21st, 2025