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North Korean troops cleared Russian region of mines: Kim

Reuters Published December 14, 2025
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SEOUL: Kim Jong Un said on Saturday that North Korean troops had played an important role in clearing western Russia’s Kursk region of mines. The North Korean leader was speaking at a welcoming ceremony for an army engineering unit that had returned home after carrying out duties in Russia, the North’s KCNA news agency reported.

In a speech carried by KCNA, Kim praised officers and soldiers of the Regiment of Engineers of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) for “heroic” conduct and “mass heroism” in fulfilling orders issued by the ruling Workers Party of Korea during a 120-day overseas deployment.

Video footage released by North Korea showed uniformed soldiers disembarking from an aircraft, Kim hugging a soldier seated in a wheelchair, and soldiers and officials gathered to welcome the troops.

KCNA said the unit had been dispatched in early August and carried out combat and engineering tasks in the Kursk region of Russia. Last month, Russia’s Defence Ministry said North Korean troops helped Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion and are now playing an important role in clearing the area of mines.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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