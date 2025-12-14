Belarus frees two opposition leaders under deal brokered by US

VILNIUS: Belarusian street protest leader Maria Kolesnikova and Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski walked free on Saturday with 121 other political prisoners, released in an unprecedented US-brokered deal, rights groups announced.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has locked up thousands of his opponents, critics, and protestors since an election in 2020 that rights groups widely said was rigged and triggered weeks of unprecedented protests across the country.

Kolesnikova was the star of the 2020 street protests that almost toppled Luka­shenko — in power since 1994 — and famously ripped up her passport as the KGB tried to deport her.

Bialiatski — a 63-year-old veteran rights defender and 2022 Nobel Prize winner — is considered by Lukashenko to be a personal enemy and has documented rights abuses for decades.

“Ales Bialiatski is free!” rights group Viasna said on social media about its founder and chair, adding he had spent 1,613 days in prison.

“I spoke with him, he is travelling to Lithuania, and he is feeling well,” his wife Natalia Pinchuk said.

Kolesnikova’s sister, Tatiana Khomich, said she looked “normal” amid widespread fears her health had massively deteriorated behind bars.

“She thanked the Unit­ed States for President Trump’s efforts and the Belarusian side for holding these negotiations,” Khomich said after a brief call with Kolesnikova.

Journalists and relatives had gathered outside the US embassy in Vilnius, anticipating the arrival of some of the prisoners, a reporter saw.

Viasna posted a photo of Kolesnikova saying she had been taken to Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025