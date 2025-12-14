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Woman executed in Iran for killing stepdaughter

AFP Published December 14, 2025
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TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday executed a woman in the country’s northwest after convicting her of killing her four-year-old stepdaughter, the judiciary said.

The child, identified as Ava, died in December 2023 after sustaining brain injuries caused by wounds inflicted by her stepmother.

Following legal proceedings, the woman was sentenced in March 2024 to qisas — Islamic law of retribution — a punishment which allows the family of a victim to demand the death penalty.

The sentence was later upheld by the Supreme Court. Naser Atabati, the chief justice of West Azerbaijan province where the crime took place, said the execution was carried out at dawn on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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