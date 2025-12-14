Systemic flaw

THIS is with reference to the report ‘In a first, ex-spy chief handed 14-year term’ (Dec 12). Without any insider information about the man’s wrongdoings, at least one thing is rather painfully obvious to me.

He actively nurtured and weaponised religious extremism within a sect that had long been considered one of the more moderate strands of Islam in Pakistan — the Barelvi community. Under his influence, this once-moderate group was transformed into a force capable of acting as the judge, jury and executioner.

The level of intimidation exercised by the party that became the political face of the community was so overwhelming that it forced governments to scrap their plans. Even a sitting minister was shot by one of its indoctrinated followers.

This monster was created on the basis of a short-sighted political calculation; to improve the chances of electoral success of a particular party in the rural consti-tuencies of Punjab.

The short-term gain was achieved, but the long-term consequences have been devastating. Society was radicalised then, and it remains severely radicalised today.

Having said that, was the man acting alone? Was the institution he belonged to truly subservient to his whims? Now that an individual has been punished, what measures have been taken to ensure this never happens again? Punishing one individual means nothing if the system that enabled him remains intact. One man is not the problem; the system is.

Many individuals have played their part over the decades, and Pakistani society now appears fractured, fragile and in many ways beyond recognition. Repairing this requires far more than symbolic punishments.

It requires a fundamental reset — with one simple bottom line: people must do only their own job. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Bahadar Ali Khan

Toronto, Canada

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025