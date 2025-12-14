E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Institutional decay

From the Newspaper Published December 14, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

I RECENTLY had a troubling experience at an institution that operates at the grass-roots level, highlighting that the menace of corruption is not anymore the exclusive domain of the elite.

I visited the office of the Town Municipal Corporation, Jinnah, (TMC Jinnah) near the Quaid’s mausoleum. I went there to enquire about the procedure for correcting my name on the property tax challan.

After being directed from one desk to another, an officer questioned me harshly about documents’ copies even though I had clearly stated that this visit was only to understand the process. I was then asked to speak to another staff member outside the hall, who informed me that the ‘charges’ for updating the records would be Rs50,000 per case.

When I asked why at all any payment was needed for a routine correction fully supported by complete documentation, I was told that nothing could be processed without such ‘payments’.

Apart from the elite-led capture and corruption at top level that has plagued the country, we must realise that this malaise has eaten up the whole social fabric right from the very top to the very bottom.

Is there anyone in tehcountry who can ensure that citizens have their records corrected through proper legal procedures in a seamless manner without being at all compelled to pay unlawful charges?

My documents are in order, and I have never paid a bribe to any official in my life. I just want to maintain my clean record.

Mohammad Fayyaz Kirmani
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe