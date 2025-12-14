E-Paper | March 21, 2026

CAR NUMBER PLATES APATHY

From the Newspaper Published December 14, 2025
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CAR NUMBER PLATES APATHY: Thousands of vehicle-owners have been waiting to get the new number plates for the last many months. In several cases, the number plates were shown online as ‘printed’ on Nov 5, but even after multiple visits to the office, the applicants have not received them. Besides the delay in receiving the new number plates, the staff remains uncooperative while dealing with the applicants. Moreover, the distribution timings are also severely limited, making it extremely inconvenient for working individuals to have multiple visits for the purpose. As a result, people are forced to drive without proper number plates, increasing the risk of fines and legal complications.

Muhammad Anwar ul Haque
Karachi

INCOME TAX: This is with reference to the letter ‘FBR burden’ (Nov 30). The issue of quarterly advance income tax to be paid by non-salaried individuals with monthly income as low as Rs83,334 per month requires compassionate consideration by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The suggested enhancement of advance income tax base from Rs1 million to Rs2.5 million is quite realistic. Apart from this, senior citizens aged 75 years and above may be exempted from this advance income tax.

Nayyar Iqbal Khowaja
Karachi

OFFICIAL REQUIREMENT: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) requires government servants to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their respective departments before submitting online applications for various posts. This requirement continues to create significant hardships for most eligible candidates. These certificates are not issued in time, especially where the competent authority is posted in another district. Consequently, employees who fully meet the criteria are becoming ineligible merely due to procedural delays. In this scenario, a more reasonable approach would be to furnish the NOC at the time of the interview after the written examination.

Zahid Ali Dorovi
Skardu

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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