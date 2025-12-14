KE drive against illegal connections

KARACHI: K-Electric continued crackdown on electricity theft by removing over 120 illegal connections (kundas) that weighed nearly 1,900 kilogrammes of cables in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to a press release, the crackdown particularly focused on the areas around Pink Residency and Rashdi Goth where an illegal network of cables was removed. The drive targeted the network of cables responsible for the loss of nearly 400,000 units of electricity a year amounting to theft of over Rs 17 million.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025