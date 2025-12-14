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Degrees awarded to 175 graduates at IVS convocation

Dawn Report Published December 14, 2025
Graduating students celebrate their success after the convocation.—Dawn
Graduating students celebrate their success after the convocation.—Dawn
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KARACHI: The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) held its 32nd convocation, celebrating the graduation of 175 students across undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The graduating class included 30 students from the Department of Architecture, 18 from the Department of Interior Design, 52 from the Department of Communication Design, 24 from the Department Textile Design, 27 from the Fashion Design Programme, 17 from the Department of Fine Art and seven from the Graduate Programme.

The ceremony brought together faculty, families and distinguished guests to mark the culmination of the students’ academic journeys and their entry into professional practice, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In her keynote address, renowned architect, humanitarian, and activist Dr Yasmeen Lari highlighted the role of ethical practice, sustainability and community engagement in shaping the future of art, design and architecture.

She urged graduating students to take justifiable pride in being part of a distinguished institution, while recognising that they were stepping beyond the shelter of academia into a world shaped by climate crisis, inequality, displacement and the enduring impacts of colonial mindsets.

Reflecting on her own three-decade journey, she spoke of questioning the elitism often associated with architectural practice and choosing instead a humanistic path rooted in ethics, ecology and social justice.

Emphasising that design is never a standalone activity, Dr Lari called on architects to serve humanity by creating people-centred, ethical and ecological solutions, advocating for decolonised thinking and resilient communities that prioritise equity and care for the planet.

Earlier, the convocation commenced with a welcome address by Dean and Executive Director Dr Faiza, who congratulated the graduating class and reaffirmed IVS’s commitment to socially responsible and contextually grounded creative education.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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