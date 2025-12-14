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Firing at under-construction building leaves two labourers wounded

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2025
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KARACHI: Two labourers suffered bullet wounds when unknown assailants opened fire at an under-construction building in what police suspected was an extortion-related attack in the Garden area on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred when two motorcycle-riding suspects, both wearing helmets, arrived at the construction site in the densely populated area near Zamzam Hotel close to Battery Market.

Before opening fire, they said, the assailants handed over an extortion slip to workers at the site and then entered the building, where they fired shots, injuring two labourers in the legs.

“The injured workers were identified as 16-year-old Mumtaz and 40-year-old Sajid. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable,” said an official.

Police say attack aims at intimidating builders to give protection money

The area police official said that the extortion slip carried the name of the Lyari gang war’s Jamil Chhanga group, along with an overseas phone number.

Investigators believe the firing was carried out to intimidate the builders and construction workers and enforce extortion demands. CCTV footage recovered later by the police shows the suspects first delivering the extortion note and then firing inside the building.

The footage also captures the attackers escaping easily on their motorcycle after the shooting.

The investigators also recovered two spent 30-bore pistol shells from the site, while bloodstains were found at the scene. The police said that evidence had been collected and further investigations were underway.

The fresh incident has once again highlighted the challenge faced by police in curbing extortion rackets linked to gang war elements, mainly in the South district of the city.

The police officials admitted a noticeable rise in extortion attempts across the city in recent months.

They said builders, developers and contractors have once again emerged as prime targets for criminal groups, particularly in areas witnessing ongoing construction activity. “These attacks are meant to create fear and force compliance,” an official said, adding that many cases go unreported due to threats.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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