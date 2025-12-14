Two young men gunned down in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: Two young men were shot dead by unknown assailants in a Shikarpur area on Saturday.

Police said that unknown assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted Ahsan and Abelo Jatoi in the industrial area within the jurisdiction of the New Faujdari police station, opened fire and rode away.

They said that both the youth suffered serious bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination. They believed that the incident was motivated by an ongoing blood dispute between two rival groups of Mahar and Jatoi clans.

However, investigations were underway to find out the exact motive and arrest the killers, they added.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025