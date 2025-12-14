Use of Section 144 ‘to prevent opposition gatherings’ criticised

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the Sindh Action Committee and Vice Chairman of the Teh­r­­eek-i-Tahaffuz Aye­en-i-Pakistan (TTAP) Syed Zain Shah has alleged that Sindh government is taking vindictive actions against its opponents for opposing the 26th and 27th Con­stitutional Amen­dments.

Speaking at a news conference in the local press club on Saturday, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had extended Section 144 CrPC to prevent opposition forces from holding any public meeting or rally.

He recalled that the TTAP could not hold its scheduled public meeting on Nov 28 due to the imposition of the Section 144 CrPC.

He said that only recently, representatives of opposition parties, who had held a meeting in the Sindh United Party (SUP) office in Jamshoro, were booked in false cases.

He observed that the executive bureaucracy was also ridiculing judicial orders.

Zain Shah alleged that resources of provinces were being usurped. He said that when opposition parties started opposing the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amen­dments, their leaders were implicated in false cases. He demanded annulment of both the amendments.

Shah said that once again an attempt was being made to tinker with the National Finance Com­­mission (NFC) formula; and creation of new provinces was being worked on which, he said, was unconstitutional. He warned that Pakistan would be destabilised if any division of Sindh was considered.

He said that Punjab would still get 60pc of national resources even if it was divided into three provinces.

He said that the federal government was causing conflicts with neighboring countries. He also questioned the lifetime immunity granted to certain ruling elite under the 27th amendment, and said this was neither constitutional nor ethical.

He also criticised the five-year extension given to the military chief, his aides and judges. He said that distribution of mineral resources had become controversial because all provinces have expressed their reservations over it. “Now amendments are being planned to usurped provinces’ resources by changing the local government system,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025