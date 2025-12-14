RDA plans multi-storey parking plaza for district courts

RAWALPINDI: To address the parking issue in and around the District Courts, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has planned to construct a multi-storey steel-structure parking plaza at an estimated cost of Rs700 million.

A senior RDA official told Dawn that after the completion of the Rs14 billion Kutcheri Chowk remodelling project, the district courts require spacious parking areas for litigants, lawyers and their staff.

Before the construction of Kutcheri Chowk, a portion of Jhelum Road was used for parking motorcycles and cars belonging to lawyers, litigants and others.

However, after the construction of the flyover and underpass at the main square, this facility was no longer available.

The official said the project had been prepared and submitted to the Punjab government for final approval.

He added that there was a need for parking plazas in different areas of the garrison city.

He said the RDA had also planned to construct a parking plaza near Liaquat Bagh, but the land is owned by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and is currently allocated for parking water tankers. “If WASA agrees, then RDA will initiate the project,” he said.

He said the parking facility at the district courts would resolve the issue, as the proposed multi-storey steel parking plaza would help accommodate the maximum number of vehicles instead of allowing roadside parking during office hours.

When contacted, RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza said there was a plan to construct a parking plaza for the district courts and that the project would start after receiving a green signal from the provincial government.

She said modern techniques were being used to utilise less land for parking spaces and, in this regard, the authority had come up with a new idea to construct a multi-storey parking plaza near the district courts.

She added that the parking plaza would be constructed with steel, making it easier to build and helping address the long-standing demand for parking.

She said the project would cost Rs700 million and would be constructed on four kanals of land. “As many as three floors of the parking plaza will be constructed, accommodating more than 360 vehicles at a time. Each floor will have the capacity to park 90 vehicles,” she said.

Regarding the proposed parking plaza near Liaquat Bagh, she said it was planned on the demand of traders in Raja Bazaar and along Murree Road so that roadside parking would end and obstacles on main bazaar roads would be removed.

She said the proposal for the Liaquat Bagh parking plaza, estimated at Rs2.5 billion, had been sent to the Planning and Development Department, but it would be constructed only if Wasa agreed to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC).

At present, Wasa parks water bowsers at the site. The official said the project had been proposed by local lawmakers and that the proposal was sent to the planning department for consideration under the 2025–26 Annual Development Programme.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025