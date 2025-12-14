Seventh body retrieved from Jhelum River

GUJAR KHAN: Another body from the Azad Pattan van accident was retrieved from the Jhelum River on Saturday, taking the death toll to seven, while two persons are still missing, sources said.

According to District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah, on the third day of the operation in the river, the body of a missing victim was recovered. Sources confirmed that the deceased was identified as Adnan, a resident of Dothaan, Rawalakot.

The sources said divers of the Pakistan Navy also joined Rescue 1122 teams in the search operation.

In the tragic incident, a van plunged into the Jhelum River on Thursday. Four persons were rescued alive and shifted to hospitals in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Rawalakot. So far, seven bodies have been recovered, while two persons remain missing, including the van driver identified as Idrees.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025