IHC displeased with govt failure to pay ex-AGP’s pension

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to issue pension to former auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) Akhtar Buland Rana despite clear court directions.

It warned that non-compliance by the end of this month would invite contempt proceedings and even possible freezing of the accounts of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) and the auditor general’s office.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while hearing a contempt petition filed by Mr Rana against Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, made it unequivocally clear that the pendency of an intra-court appeal could not be used as an excuse to delay compliance.

“If an appeal is pending, then get our order suspended; otherwise, implement it in letter and spirit,” the judge remarked.

The court ordered immediate release of the former AGP’s monthly pension and sought a detailed report quantifying the amount already paid, the balance due and the timeline for its release.

During the proceedings, officials informed the court that Mr Rana’s outstanding liabilities exceed Rs25.6 million.

An AGPR representative argued that since an intra-court appeal had been filed, additional time was required. The court rejected this stance, observing that selective implementation of judicial orders erodes public trust in the judiciary.

“Court orders are obeyed when convenient and ignored when inconvenient. The bureaucracy and the executive together are making a mockery of the judiciary,” Justice Kayani remarked.

Referring to the manhandling incident involving former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry the judge noted that the police officers involved were convicted and today receive their pensions without obstruction. “Why, then, is this case being treated differently?” he questioned.

Advocate Taimur Aslam represented the petitioner, while a joint secretary from the Finance Division told the court that the ministry merely issues policy guidelines and had no operational role in pension disbursement.

The court adjourned further proceedings until January 12, directing the authorities to ensure compliance before that date.

Mr Rana, who served as the auditor general from August 2011, was removed from office in 2015 after the Supreme Judicial Council found him guilty of misconduct on several counts.

A notification issued by the Finance Division at the time stated that “President had removed him under Article 168(5) read with Article 209(6) of the Constitution.” His appointment had been controversial from the outset due to questions over his professional conduct and political connections.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025