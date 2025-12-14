Assistance sought for rain-hit Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has appealed to the Muslim Ummah to step forward and extend maximum assistance to the people of Gaza affected by the torrential rains and harsh weather.

He said that the people of Gaza are desperately calling for humanitarian support. Heavy rains and harsh weather have further aggravated the miseries of displaced Palestinian families, making their already dire situation even more critical, the Speaker said.

He urged the international community to facilitate immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. The Speaker expressed profound sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and widespread damage caused by torrential rains in Gaza.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025