Bus hostess killed, 14 injured in M-4 accident

LAHORE: A bus hostess was killed while 14 passengers were injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer on the Motorway (M4) near Khanewal late on Friday night.

Khanewal Rescue 1122 said that the incident took place near the Makhdoompur Interchange, where a bus collided with a trailer.

They said the bus hostess was killed on the spot, while 14 passengers were injured. Nine of the injured were given first aid and they were allowed to leave, while five were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The rescue teams also pulled out all the passengers trapped in the bus safely.

Meanwhile, dense fog again forced motorways to close temporarily early on Saturday evening.

According to the fog situation report, the authorities closed traffic on the motorway after visibility decreased at different locations.

The closure applied for heavy transport vehicles and passenger vehicles. The affected areas include Sharqpur Interchange to Nankana Interchange, Nankana to Jaranwala and Sumandri to Muridwala. The traffic was halted between Muridwala to Rajan and to Peer Mahal.

The National Highway and Motorways Authority also temporarily closed the entry of traffic at several points, including M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad, M11 from Lahore to Sialkot, and M5 from Multan to Sukkur on Friday night up until Saturday noon.

Heavy fog also descended on national highways, causing low visibility in Manga Mandi, Phoolnagar, Jamber, Pattoki, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad.

The spokesperson for the motorway police, in a statement, said travellers should ensure they followed lane markings on the road to avoid accidents. He said people should travel during the daytime as heavy fog was causing a sharp reduction in visibility on the roads.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025