Four dead, several injured in fog-related accidents

KASUR: Four persons died while two sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes due to dense fog at Head Baloki Road near village Jamber in the limits of Phoolnagar Police Station on Saturday.

In one incident, Rescue 1122 said six persons on two motorcycles were seriously injured. The injured included Husnain (20), Umar (22), Ali Hasan (20), Waseem (23), Niaz (40) and Khalid (35).

Husnain, Umar and Ali Hassan of Phoolnagar, while Waseem from Baloki succumbed to their injuries before they could be shifted to the hospital, Rescue officials said.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to the Phoolnagar Trauma Center. The injured were later referred to Lahore owing to their serious condition.

According to the police, the incident took place due to low visibility as the area was covered by a thick blanket of fog.

Separately, four teenagers suffered injuries in a multiple vehicle pile-up on the Multan Road near the Jamber Canal, also in the limits of the Pattoki Police station.

Police said that a passenger bus stopped near the canal when two vans and later a truck rear-ended each other, leaving four teenagers bus passengers injured.

The injured included Abdul Rehman (14), Fahad (12), Rehmat (14) and Kanwar (13). The injured were rushed to the THQ Hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition.

Police were looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025