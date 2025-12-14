Four held for gang rape of two sisters in Lahore

LAHORE: Sundar police on Saturday arrested four suspects allegedly involved in gang-raping two sisters.

The mother of the victims, a resident of Theme Park, had submitted a complaint against five suspects for raping her two daughters.

She said that her daughters had left home for work to Umar Block of Theme Park the other day. When they returned the same day, they told their mother about their ordeal.

The complainant added that her daughters went to meet their two acquaintances, identified in the FIR, who called another armed suspect to the location. The armed suspect called his accomplices to the site and they all raped both the sisters.

All suspects were identified by the rape survivors.

Their mother demanded registration of a case and provision of justice.

Sundar police registered a case against the five suspects on rape charges and arrested four of them.

They are conducting raids to arrest the fifth suspect.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025