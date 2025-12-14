‘PTI promoted politics of character assassination’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of promoting character assassination, politics of hatred and misleading the young generation.

“There had been a tradition of decency and respect in Pakistan’s politics before the PTI. PML-N President Nawaz Sharif always promoted a culture of tolerance in the country. But contrary to this, the PTI promoted character assassination and politics of hatred,” he said at the launch of a book at the press club here on Saturday.

The book on the PML-N leader is titled, Mard-e-Aahan Nawaz Sharif.

Recalling the 2013 election, the minister said when PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases, got injured after falling from a crane, Nawaz immediately cancelled his public rallies as ‘a gesture of sympathy’.

“Politics of hatred and division have ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past 12 years under the PTI rule. The PTI government in KP has no performance to show. Not a single hospital in KP can be compared to Lahore’s Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) during this period.”

The information minister further said the PTI caused severe damage to the country and its economy and that the slogan of ‘change’ was used to bring about destruction.

“The international institutions are now acknowledging improvement in Pakistan’s economy,” he claimed and added that Nawaz’s core mission was providing relief to the people.

He said Nawaz Sharif introduced the politics of public service and that every major development project carried his name. The minister further claimed that the national economy had gained stability under the leadership of the Sharifs.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025