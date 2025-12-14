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2,697 get degrees at IUB convocation

Our Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
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BAHAWALPUR: A total of 2,697 graduates, including 111 PhD, 744 MPhil with 79 gold medalists and 79 silver medalists, received their degrees at the 20th Convocation of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran awarded the medals and degrees to the graduates of the 2017 to 2021 batch, whereas Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and former governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman were chief guests at the ceremony.

Mr Channar, while underlining the important role of higher education, said that the nation had entrusted the responsibility of the future to its youth. Mr Rehman said that the university had made significant progress in the field of educational quality and research in recent times.

Prof Kamran said that the university was striving to improve the quality of teaching and research and was doing research for industrial use.

IUB had been included in the top 10 universities of Pakistan, 281 in Asia and the top 847 in the world, he shared.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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