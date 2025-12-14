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Man booked for digging water tank on road

Our Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
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BAHAWALNAGAR: A case was registered against a man for constructing a temporary open water tank on the road that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist who fell into the tank.

The case was registered against Muhammad Adnan on the complaint of Dunga Bunga Municipal Committee.

Muhammad Afzal, 50, a security guard at a private school, was riding his motorcycle when he rammed into the boundary of a five-foot deep water tank built in front of his under-construction house near the school. As a result of the fall into the tank, Afzal suffered critical head injuries and died.

The injured remained in the tank for several hours before dying, the police and family sources said.

Case registered after death of biker in tank

After social media users criticised the administration for failing to take action against the illegal water tank, the administration filed a complaint against Adnan, 36 hours after the incident.

The FIR registered with the Dunga Bunga Police Station on the complaint of municipal committee chief officer Sanaullah on Saturday stated that despite repeated notices issued to Adnan, he not only continued building his house without approval or permission but also damaged the road, creating a massive pit and blocking of the public path.

Meanwhile, in response to social media criticism, the municipal committee public relations officer stated in a press release that the inquiry conducted by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon determined that Afzal had died of cardiac arrest.

It said that the man had experienced a heart attack, causing him to fall and die and added that there was only two foot water in the four foot wide and five foot deep tank.

However, according to the police report, issued on Dec 12, a copy of which is available with Dawn, Afzal had died from head injuries after colliding with the tank.

Later, the body was buried without a postmortem, on which SHO Razzaq Ahmed said Afzal’s family had given a written statement that they did not want a post-mortem.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner said the incident was being thoroughly investigated.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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