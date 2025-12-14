Pera enforcement station project scam: Case against buildings dept officials, contractor

SAHIWAL: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional office has booked four officials of the Okara buildings department along with proprietor of a firm for allegedly misappropriating Rs14.174 million in the construction of a Pera enforcement station on the premises of the Renala Khurd assistant commissioner office in financial year 2025.

The officials - Muhammad Ali Yasir (EXEN), Muhammad Zain (SDO), Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Azeem (sub-engineer) along with proprietor of S&S Firm (government contractor) Muhammad Zaman - are accused of using substandard construction material, nepotism, kickbacks, misuse of authority and illegally processing tenders, work orders, and payments within just 40 days.

An ACE inquiry No. SLR (Enq.1192)2025/4901), completed on Oct 10, 2025, revealed a loss of Rs14.174m to the national exchequer in a tender worth Rs29.30m. It is alleged that Rs27m were paid to the firm within 40 days of tender approval. Sources privy to the investigation told

Dawn on condition of anonymity that contractor Muhammad Zaman secured the tender due to close ties with Sahiwal building circle Superintendent Engineer (SE) Zulfiqar Tabassum.

It is alleged that Zulfiqar is a sleeping partner in S&S Firm and receives hefty kickbacks from approval of tenders and release of payment.

The case was registered under sections 409, 420, 468, 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and section 5-2/7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) on the complaint of Shahid, a resident of Okara tehsil’s Chak No. 31/4-L.

The controversy began with the approval of the enforcement station construction project on May 12, 2025. The Renala AC opposed the proposal in letters dated May 24 and June 2, citing lack of space at the AC office and requesting the deputy commissioner and buildings EXEN to review the proposed site as office is already having less space for public. Despite these objections, EXEN Muhammad Ali bypassed the AC’s reservations and, in haste, finalised the technical and financial bid of the same tender worth Rs29.30m on June 16.

The worked order was issued within a week. Surprisingly, the buildings department paid Rs13m to S&S Firm on June 18 just two days after tender as first payment, and within a month the remaining Rs27m were released against the work order even though the enforcement station remains incomplete till date. The entire process was done in haste that it raised many questions because no quality check upon construction material was done.

The ACE report said still the contractor did not complete Rs13m work but full payment was released to the firm.

ACE Deputy Director (Technical) Arshad Khan told this correspondent that the tender was not awarded to the lowest bidder but to the second-lowest, allegedly through forged documents. The final tender approval and payment release was done through SE Circle Office, Sahiwal.

He said the role of other officials will be determined in further investigation.

ACE Director Basharat Nabi, speaking to Dawn, said the department is committed to holding accountable all those involved in corruption in government contracts.

SE Zulfiqar Tabassum was repeatedly approached for comment but he did not respond to calls or messages.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025