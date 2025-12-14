Four CCD officials injured by wanted men

LAHORE: Four officials of the Crime Control Department (CCD), Kot Addu, were injured when proclaimed offenders opened fire on them during a raid in Layyah district on Saturday.

A CCD team, led by Kot Addu Circle Officer Inspector Nawaz Lund, conducted a raid to arrest proclaimed offender Iqrar Bola and Javed Aani in Paharpur area of Layyah district. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire injuring four policemen, including the circle officer.

The injured policemen were shifted to a hospital while the proclaimed offenders fled the scene.

Dera Ghazi Khan CCD Regional Officer Yousaf Haroon and Kot Addu CCD District Officer Sadaat Ali Chauhan inquired after the injured policemen at the hospital.

They said the operations would continue to arrest the proclaimed offenders to ensure justice.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025