Two houses damaged in Bajaur fires

BAJAUR: Two houses were partially gutted in separate fires here on Saturday, rescue officials and locals said.

They said in the first incident, which occurred in the Banda Gai area of Utmankhel tehsil, a portion of a house was damaged after it caught fire.

A Rescue 1122 statement said that the fire was started from firewood and other items kept in the veranda of the house.

The statement issued by rescue service’s Khar station added that another fire took place in Toop Mandal area, damaging a house partially.

It said a large quantity of firewood was also burned in the blaze, which erupted owing to an electric short circuit.

The statement mentioned that following the swift and effective efforts of Rescue 1122 firefighters, the fires at both locations were controlled.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025