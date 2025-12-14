E-Paper | March 21, 2026

Two houses damaged in Bajaur fires

A Correspondent Published December 14, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAJAUR: Two houses were partially gutted in separate fires here on Saturday, rescue officials and locals said.

They said in the first incident, which occurred in the Banda Gai area of Utmankhel tehsil, a portion of a house was damaged after it caught fire.

A Rescue 1122 statement said that the fire was started from firewood and other items kept in the veranda of the house.

The statement issued by rescue service’s Khar station added that another fire took place in Toop Mandal area, damaging a house partially.

It said a large quantity of firewood was also burned in the blaze, which erupted owing to an electric short circuit.

The statement mentioned that following the swift and effective efforts of Rescue 1122 firefighters, the fires at both locations were controlled.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe