PPP to field candidates in 130 Peshawar NCs during upcoming LG polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party will field its candidates in 130 neighbourhood councils (NCs) of the provincial capital in the upcoming local government elections.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, PPP Peshawar division president Haji Misbahuddin and city metropolitan president Haji Umar Khitab emphasised that senior and long-serving party workers would be brought forward and would no longer be sidelined. “The mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will be taken forward by accommodating the party’s senior and veteran jiyalas (diehard workers,” they added.

Misbahuddin said after extensive consultations with the party’s central and provincial leadership, the Peshawar City Metropolitan cabinet had been formed, having representation from all constituencies of the provincial capital. He said Umar Khitab, who had served as senior vice-president in Peshawar city for 15 years, had been elected as president of PPP Peshawar City Metropolitan, while a strong cabinet comprising senior and veteran party workers had been constituted.

“Old and loyal party workers will be encouraged and brought to the forefront, and organisational restructuring will be carried out in every NC of Peshawar,” he said.

On the occasion, PPP provincial senior vice-president Syed Ayub Shah said the party had always made sacrifices for the survival of democracy. He said the history of PPP, from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir Bhutto, was written with sacrifices for democratic values.

He declared that a Pakistan plagued by terrorism, insecurity and inflation needed the PPP more than ever before. Responding to a question about disgruntled party activists, he said leaders, including Zulfikar Afghani, who were currently unhappy with the party would be reconciled by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Khitab thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and expressed confidence that he would come up to their expectations. He said in the upcoming local government elections, PPP would contest from 130 NCs and would field veteran party workers as candidates.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025