THE GRAPEVINE

Pakistan at Fajr

Pakistani films are now beginning to receive the kind of global recognition they deserve (it’s just the beginning, so perhaps it’s better not to jump the gun). Three of our movies — Actor in Law (2016), Umro Ayyar (2024) and Taxali Gate (2024) — were screened at the 43rd edition of the prestigious Fajr International Film Festival in Shiraz, Iran, and garnered applause and praise. The minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi, led the Pakistan delegation to Iran, and was warmly received. We hope that there will be more cultural exchanges between the two countries in the future. But even more so, that Pakistan has more recent quality films to exhibit in the future.

Apathetic Nation

The tragic death of three-year-old Ibrahim, who slipped into an uncovered manhole in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal locality in Karachi, has angered and saddened the entire nation, including the showbiz fraternity. The likes of actors Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Khan, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly have spoken up about the incident, arguing that the tragedy reflects a “collapsing system”, and “unimaginable apathy” in society, as the government “can’t be bothered to cover a manhole.” Heartbreaking, but true. A similar incident occurred a few days later near Lodhran in Punjab, where a seven-year-old boy Rehan lost her life. Our thoughts go out to both children’s parents. May they rest in peace.

Clooney Eyerolls

George and Amal Clooney’s children (eight-year-old twins Alexandra and Ella) have grown up enough to let their parents know how they feel about the things that their mum and dad take for granted. For instance, during an interview on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, George C revealed: “Even at eight, I’ve got my daughter [Ella] rolling her eyes now, which is a new thing. I’d say like, ‘Hey, you know, your dad’s a big star.’ And she just rolls her eyes.” He added, “I have to say, it’s a pretty funny adventure raising kids, ’cause you don’t realise how much they’re listening to you.” Well, maybe Ella has taken after her mother, the British international human rights lawyer and a celebrity in her own right?

Free Barghouti

The global artist community is showing strong solidarity with Palestine. Just recently, more than 200 writers, actors and social figures have called, through an open letter, for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a senior leader of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah group, who Israel has kept behind bars for 23 years and who is known as Palestine’s Nelson Mandela. Some of the artists who signed that letter include actors Sir Ian McKellen, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch, and writers Margaret Atwood and Annie Ernaux (the Nobel laureate). “We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned,” stated the letter. Keep pushing, guys!

The Next Big Thing? Seriously?

There’s an astrologer in India named Vikramm Chandirramani, known for accurately predicting the life trajectories of celebrities. His recent statement about Ranbir Kapoor has hogged the headlines in India because he says the actor has a powerful chart. “There are striking similarities between his chart and that of Amitabh Bachchan,” he has said. “Like Bachchan, Ranbir has a strong Saturn influence. This makes him disciplined and inclined to work steadfastly toward his goals. Both have the temperament and the planetary support required to dominate their era.” Sir, Ranbir K has been a big star for quite some time now. In fact, we would go as far as to say that your prediction is at least a decade too late.

“There’s no way!”

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who once played a teenage couple on the hit That ’70s Show, have been happily married since 2015. Some people think they’re made for each other, and their union was bound to happen. Not Mila K, though. She says, “If anybody ever goes and says that they saw this coming, they are a filthy liar. My parents were in shock. I was in shock. There was no version of this where someone at one point said, ‘Oh yeah, I always knew.’ [If I’d ever heard this] I’d say, What the hell are you talking about? There’s no way!” Hmmm… That’s understandable, as Ashton K was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013, although the couple separated in 2011. Meanwhile, according to several sources, Ashton K’s friends have been urging him to work on his marriage, as he seems to devote too much of his time to becoming a business mogul and has not been giving enough time to his family and friends.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 14th, 2025