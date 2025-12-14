STREAMING : TROLLS’ DAY OUT

Troll 2 or ‘2 Trolls’ — whatever the case may be — the sequel to the hit Norwegian monster movie Troll is as intelligent as its titular characters and predecessor… meaning: not very much.

Last time round, Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann), a palaeontologist-turned-action heroine, was enlisted to take down a troll — a giant, indestructible creature from the early days of mankind — that has smashed its way out of an ancient mountain and decided to walk towards Oslo, where humanity’s last stand took place.

By this film, Nora is a recluse, like her dead father (a genius expert), researching ways to communicate with trolls should more of them wake up from inside the mountains. A few minutes into the story, she is enlisted and whisked — again — to a super-secret facility, where a giant troll, alluded to be bigger than last time, is kept under lock-and-key. The creature is in slumber and Nora — who knows what was going on in his head — decides to sing an ancient hymn that awakens him, which leads to another rampage across the land.

This time, Nora has a friend, a peaceful troll she names ‘Beautiful’, a weaker specimen whom she communicates with and convinces to take down the bigger, badder monster.

Troll 2 is a typical monster-mash movie, where the spectacle takes precedence over a unique story

There is also a bit of a backstory in the mix: we’re told that the great Christian King Olaf was responsible for killing the trolls on the Church’s orders; the creatures were peaceful co-habitants with us humans before that.

Almost the entire cast from the last film returns: Andreas Isaksen (Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen), the former prime minister’s staff member who has written a book about trolls; Sletteng Garvang (Karoline Viktoria), a staff sergeant who is now married to Andreas and is pregnant with his child; Kris Holm (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen), the gung-ho captain from the last film, now promoted to major.

New inclusions are Marion Auryn Rhadani (Sara Khorami), the head of the facility where the big bad troll is kept, and Esther Johanne Tiller (Anne Krigsvoll), a semi-bonkers but brave historian who helps find the secret of King Olaf’s tomb.

Troll 2 is your typical monster-mash movie and, thus, the spectacle takes precedence over a unique story. One can almost guess what happens when, except, this time round, the lighter tone and a quicker pace makes the enterprise feel more bearable. For the most part, it looks good (the VFX are Hollywood-level), runs with a nimble foot, and doesn’t turn you off — and, like the last film, tells you that the Church was up to no good. Needless to say, Nora will return in Troll 3, sooner rather than later.

Streaming on Netflix at the top spot, Troll 2, directed by Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider) with screenplay by Espen Aukanis, is rated suitable for audiences aged 13 and over, and features the regular PG-13 stuff: action, spectacle, a moment or two of comedy, and big monsters

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 14th, 2025